Mr. Rugg died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Belton, Texas.
Mr. Rugg was born July 19, 1932, in Clarkston, the son of Byron and Hester Jinice (Berry) Rugg. He grew up in Clarkston, graduating from Clarkston High School. His love for aviation began at the early age of 16 when he earned his private pilot’s license. He joined the United States Air Force in 1951. He served as crew chief for the United States Air Force demonstration team, “The Thunderbirds.” He was instrumental in developing the system for on command white smoke that is released from the tail pipe of the aircraft. The white smoke is a hallmark of the Thunderbirds air shows today.
He married Patricia Church on Aug. 6, 1953, in Moscow.
He worked for Boeing for 23 years. During this time period he was assigned to Cape Canaveral, Fla., on the engineering flight testing of the Minuteman Missile. He also worked on the Saturn V Rocket at Cape Kennedy. Bob became an FAA Certified Flight instructor and began teaching students to fly. His favorite student was his wife Pat.
In retirement they enjoyed traveling in a Ford truck with a fifth-wheel in tow visiting their children and grandchildren across the country.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Jenette Beaver and Sue Anderson.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Patricia Rugg; his loyal dog Archie; four daughters, Nanette Ryan, of Rapid City, S.D., Michelle Sagraves (Scott), of Belton, Texas, Mitzi Holland (Jim), of Granger, Ind., and Dana Austin (Scott), of Deltona, Fla.; 10 grandchildren: Trevor Ryan, Tayler Stogsdill, Kimberley Maxwell, Nick Sagraves, Jordann Hager, Alexandra Wendt, Justin Holland, Morgan Holland, Nathan Austin, Cade Austin; and eight great-grandchildren: Liberty, Jeffrey, Jayden, Charlotte, William, Beckham, Carlye and Monroe.
A graveside service will take place 10 a.m. Friday, June 30, at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.
