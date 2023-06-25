Mr. Rugg died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Belton, Texas.

Mr. Rugg was born July 19, 1932, in Clarkston, the son of Byron and Hester Jinice (Berry) Rugg. He grew up in Clarkston, graduating from Clarkston High School. His love for aviation began at the early age of 16 when he earned his private pilot’s license. He joined the United States Air Force in 1951. He served as crew chief for the United States Air Force demonstration team, “The Thunderbirds.” He was instrumental in developing the system for on command white smoke that is released from the tail pipe of the aircraft. The white smoke is a hallmark of the Thunderbirds air shows today.

