Robert L. “Bob” Brown, 90, of Clarkston, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Bob was born Dec. 17, 1933, to Edgar and Martha Brown at their home in rural Idaho County. The family later moved to Asotin where he graduated in 1951 with valedictory honors.
Bob and Edna Reidhaar were married in 1953 and raised their five children in Clarkston, Touchet and Craigmont.
Bob had an exemplary work ethic. An agronomist by trade, his career spanned several counties, a variety of companies, and several agricultural businesses of his own. When not working, he could be found at his sanctuary, his cabin named BERP, that he and many friends helped build.
In 1984, Bob and Marlene married. Together, they spent their years in Craigmont and Lapwai, and then settled in Clarkston for the remainder of their retired years.
Bob is survived by his wife Marlene of Clarkston. Also surviving him are his five children, Robert Brown, of Wenatchee, Melinda and Don Hasenoehrl, of Lewiston, Diann Brown and Tom Peterson, of Spokane, Valerie and Dan Helbling, of Lewiston and Kevin Brown, of Craigmont. Surviving as well from their blended family are Marlene’s children, Jeff, Allison, Scott and Kyle. Bob’s pride and joy were his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to Ashley Hart and Tate for their love and devotion to Grandpa. Tate was Great-Grandpa’s “Partner” and their bond was a special one.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.