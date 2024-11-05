Robert L. “Bob” Brown, 90, of Clarkston, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.

Bob was born Dec. 17, 1933, to Edgar and Martha Brown at their home in rural Idaho County. The family later moved to Asotin where he graduated in 1951 with valedictory honors.

Bob and Edna Reidhaar were married in 1953 and raised their five children in Clarkston, Touchet and Craigmont.

Bob had an exemplary work ethic. An agronomist by trade, his career spanned several counties, a variety of companies, and several agricultural businesses of his own. When not working, he could be found at his sanctuary, his cabin named BERP, that he and many friends helped build.