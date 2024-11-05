Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesNovember 5, 2024

Robert L. ‘Bob’ Brown

story image illustation

Robert L. “Bob” Brown, 90, of Clarkston, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.

Bob was born Dec. 17, 1933, to Edgar and Martha Brown at their home in rural Idaho County. The family later moved to Asotin where he graduated in 1951 with valedictory honors.

Bob and Edna Reidhaar were married in 1953 and raised their five children in Clarkston, Touchet and Craigmont.

Bob had an exemplary work ethic. An agronomist by trade, his career spanned several counties, a variety of companies, and several agricultural businesses of his own. When not working, he could be found at his sanctuary, his cabin named BERP, that he and many friends helped build.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

In 1984, Bob and Marlene married. Together, they spent their years in Craigmont and Lapwai, and then settled in Clarkston for the remainder of their retired years.

Bob is survived by his wife Marlene of Clarkston. Also surviving him are his five children, Robert Brown, of Wenatchee, Melinda and Don Hasenoehrl, of Lewiston, Diann Brown and Tom Peterson, of Spokane, Valerie and Dan Helbling, of Lewiston and Kevin Brown, of Craigmont. Surviving as well from their blended family are Marlene’s children, Jeff, Allison, Scott and Kyle. Bob’s pride and joy were his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to Ashley Hart and Tate for their love and devotion to Grandpa. Tate was Great-Grandpa’s “Partner” and their bond was a special one.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesNov. 5
Clarification
ObituariesNov. 5
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesNov. 5
Rodney Wayne Hemphill
ObituariesNov. 5
Deaths
Related
Ronnie Rex Halbert
ObituariesNov. 5
Ronnie Rex Halbert
Patrick William Pendell Sr.
ObituariesNov. 3
Patrick William Pendell Sr.
Monte Steiger
ObituariesNov. 3
Monte Steiger
Janet Kough
ObituariesNov. 3
Janet Kough
Timothy ‘Tim’ L. Hill
ObituariesNov. 3
Timothy ‘Tim’ L. Hill
Leroy Arneson
ObituariesNov. 3
Leroy Arneson
Jeffrey Jacobs
ObituariesNov. 3
Jeffrey Jacobs
Hildegard Boettger
ObituariesNov. 3
Hildegard Boettger
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy