Robert L. Schilling

story image illustation

Robert L. Schilling, born July 12, 1972, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, from a sudden cardiac event and pulmonary embolism.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandma Mary Schilling, grandpa Vilas Oppen; great-aunt Ardis, uncle Rick Oppen, uncle Billie Gustin, grandpa Sam Morden, uncle Ronnie Dickinson, father Robert Dickinson, both grandparents on his father’s side.

He is survived by five children: Mellisa, Jayden, Merry, Raymen and Austin; two sisters Melinda and Shannon; four half-brothers: Jessie, Raymen, Michael and Richard; uncles Rodger Dickinson, Donald and Edward Gustin and Dick Jones; his mother, Patricia Shearer; grandma Gladys Morden; many cousins nieces, nephews, many other aunts, uncles and many friends.

A celebration of life and potluck will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at the park in Kendrick.

