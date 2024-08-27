On Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, we lost a great man, Robert Lamont Brower. Bob passed away peacefully at the age of 81 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

Born July 28, 1943, in Ogden, Utah to parents, Erma and Eldred Brower. He attended school in Rupert, Idaho, graduating in 1961. After graduation, Bob served his country in the National Guard. After his service, Bob enrolled at Carroll College in Helena, Mont., transferred to the University of Idaho for his undergraduate, continued onto the UI College of Law, graduating in 1973 with his Juris Doctorate.

Bob forged many partnerships, received multiple honors for his Professionalism, Outstanding Service and benevolent Pro Bono work, ultimately retiring from Jones, Brower and Callery in 2017. Besides practicing law, Bob held many key roles including delivering Meals on Wheels, teaching Business Law at Lewis-Clark State College, and attaining the position of Exalted Ruler at the Elks Lodge No. 896.