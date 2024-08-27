On Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, we lost a great man, Robert Lamont Brower. Bob passed away peacefully at the age of 81 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Born July 28, 1943, in Ogden, Utah to parents, Erma and Eldred Brower. He attended school in Rupert, Idaho, graduating in 1961. After graduation, Bob served his country in the National Guard. After his service, Bob enrolled at Carroll College in Helena, Mont., transferred to the University of Idaho for his undergraduate, continued onto the UI College of Law, graduating in 1973 with his Juris Doctorate.
Bob forged many partnerships, received multiple honors for his Professionalism, Outstanding Service and benevolent Pro Bono work, ultimately retiring from Jones, Brower and Callery in 2017. Besides practicing law, Bob held many key roles including delivering Meals on Wheels, teaching Business Law at Lewis-Clark State College, and attaining the position of Exalted Ruler at the Elks Lodge No. 896.
Bob was revered by family and friends as a stellar father, mentor, golf buddy and fishing partner. He was the kindest most understanding person we’ve ever known; always happy and ready to help in any way he could. We miss him dearly.
Bob is survived by his wife of 43 years, Shirley; his sister Ronda Violette; brother, Thomas Brower; daughter-in-law Rachelle Brower and grandson Alexander Brower; stepchildren Terry Shawver and wife Terrie Lyn, Chris Shawver and wife Debbie, Tamara Sherry and husband Mason as well as eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Erma and Eldred Brower; son, Anthony Brower; two brothers, Ray and Dee Brower; and grandson, Cody Shawver.
All are welcome to join in the funeral Mass services that will be held in honor of Bob at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, with luncheon to follow at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.