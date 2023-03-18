Robert M. Whitlock

Robert was born on April 10, 1941, to Lee Robert and Alice Mae Whitlock at Jonesboro, Ark. Robert passed away on Feb. 13, 2023, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.

Robert was raised in southeast Missouri. He attended and graduated from high school in Arbyrd, Mo. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Maryland.

