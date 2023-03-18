Robert M. Whitlock

Robert was born on April 10, 1941, to Lee Robert and Alice Mae Whitlock at Jonesboro, Ark. Robert passed away on Feb. 13, 2023, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
Robert was raised in southeast Missouri. He attended and graduated from high school in Arbyrd, Mo. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Maryland.
Robert Joined the United States Air Force in March 1961, retiring in April 1981, as a master sergeant. His first state-side assignment was the 822nd Radar Squadron located at Cottonwood Air Force Station, on Cottonwood Butte, in Cottonwood. This is where he fell in love with Idaho.
After 20 years in the Air Force, including tours in South Korea, Turkey and West Germany, Robert retired in Lewiston. There he worked at the Lewiston Police Department, the U.S. Post Office and the Diamond Shop. In 1989, he took a job at Vandenburg Air Force Base, in California, with the Air Force Department of Defense Civil Service. Before retiring again at age 55, he was promoted to GS-13. He then returned to Lewiston.
Master Sergeant Whitlock was a one-hundred percent service-connected disabled veteran. He was an active member of the Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.) and the commander of chapter 18 in Lewiston, and service officer for over a decade.
His awards and decorations include: two Air Force Meritorious Service medals, Joint Service commendation, an Air Force Commendation medal, an Air Force Expeditionary medal, a South Korean Freedom medal, a National Defense medal, an Army Good Conduct medal, five Air Force Good Conduct medals, two Air Force Non-Commissioned Officer Academy medals, three Small Arm Expert medals, an Air Force Civilian of the Year 1993 and six Outstanding Civil Service awards.
Robert was preceded in death by a son, David Whitlock; his brother V.C. Wheeler; his father, Lee Robert Whitlock; his mother, Alice M.A. Wheeler; his grandmother (mama), Ophelia Mitchel.
Robert is survived by his daughters Sandra McCarty, of Las Vegas, and Susan Evans, of Spokane; his son, John Whitlock, of Bonnie Lake, Wash., his brother, Wayne Wheeler, Branson, Mo., and a sister, M.A. Wheeler of Hot Springs Village, Ark. He has eight grandchildren: Sam and Quinn McCarty, Austin and Nathan Evans, Madison, Colby, Holley Brown and Elijah Whitlock; and great-grandchildren Remington Colt Evans, Revella A.R. Evans and Sydney June Sinyard.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 25, at River City Church, 2102 Eighth St. B, Lewiston. A reception will immediately follow.