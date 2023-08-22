Robert Ray Kellom ascended to the heavens Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, surrounded by family.

“Bob” was born March 24, 1949, to Harold Arthur and Eunice (Iris) Kellom along with his twin sister, Lynda Kay. He grew up in Bovill and graduated from Deary High School in 1967. He attended the University of Idaho before being drafted into the U.S. Army. He was stationed in both Germany and Greece as a sharp-shooter and demolitions expert — a story he repeated with confidence during his 13-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

