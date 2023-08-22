Robert Ray Kellom ascended to the heavens Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, surrounded by family.
“Bob” was born March 24, 1949, to Harold Arthur and Eunice (Iris) Kellom along with his twin sister, Lynda Kay. He grew up in Bovill and graduated from Deary High School in 1967. He attended the University of Idaho before being drafted into the U.S. Army. He was stationed in both Germany and Greece as a sharp-shooter and demolitions expert — a story he repeated with confidence during his 13-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
He returned from the service and began his 42-year career in the logging industry as a skidder operator and sawyer. He had his first son, Shane Aurthur Kellom, of Moscow, in 1969 and his second son, Robert Micheal Kellom, of Camano Island, Wash., in 1976. In 1988, he reconnected with Dawn Price Heustis and together they joined their families and moved to Juliaetta. He was a wonderful role model and stepfather to Carissa Dawn and Kelsey Nicole Heustis, raising them as his own. With his talent for woodworking, which was inherited from his father, he could build anything and loved to do it for others.
Bob is survived by his wife, Dawn; two sons, Shane Arthur Kellom and Robert Micheal (Stephanie) Kellom; his loving twin sister, Lynda Kay (Doug) Olson; stepdaughters Carissa Dawn and Kelsey Nicole Heustis; five grandchildren, Landon, Rylan, Morgan, Caleb and the newest addition Gracyn Mae.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Arthur Kellom, mother Eunice Amanda Kellom, and brothers Dallace and Jack Kellom.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Deary Bible Community Church followed by a luncheon at the Deary Community Center. Please feel free to share your memories.