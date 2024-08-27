Robert Sandquist

Robert Dale Sandquist was born Jan. 3, 1935, and passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. He was 89.
Robert was born in Troy, to Herman and Anna Christina “Ruth” Frisk Sandquist. The youngest in the family, he grew up on the family farm on Little Bear Ridge and graduated from Troy High School in 1953. Robert went to work for Central Pre-Mix after high school, but then returned to the family farm, which he operated until his retirement in 1993.
When he wasn’t busy farming, he took some memorable trips to Branson, Mo.; San Diego; and a fishing trip to Alaska. He also enjoyed spending time with his sister, Helen, and brother-in-law Bob Williams in Coeur d’Alene and took many trips with them.
Robert truly loved his farm. During his retirement, he would drive out there many times each week, to care for the lawn, the garden, his tree farm and the buildings. Maybe the biggest draw was to take care of his “farm cats,” which lived pretty luxurious lives, with free range of his entire shop and food bowls that were always full.
Whenever you did see Robert driving, one thing was certain, he would be driving a Ford. Also, that Ford was most likely red. He was always ready and willing to inform anyone, (in a good-natured way), that Ford was number one.
Robert was very “mechanically inclined” and was able to invent or modify many items during his time farming, which allowed him to keep the machinery running. He continued inventing during his retirement years, coming up with many devices that allowed him to live independently as he aged.
He also enjoyed time spent with family and friends, talking “farm stuff” with local farmers and reminiscing about the good old days and all the shenanigans growing up on Little Bear Ridge.
Robert is survived by niece Diane Sandquist Hammond (and Duke), of Spokane; nephew Kevin Sandquist (and Moreesa), of Troy; one great-niece, Alaina Hammond, of Spokane; and five great-nephews, Eric Hammond and wife Shantel, of Post Falls; Marcus Hammond, of Spokane; and Clint, of Boise, Mitchell, of Troy, and Rhett Sandquist, of Troy. He is also survived by nephew Todd Williams (GiAnne), of Sandpoint; special friend and neighbor Marilyn Kearns, of Troy; and his faithful house kitty, Rascal (Troy). Robert was preceded in death by his infant brother, Clifford; sister, Helen Williams and brother, Kenneth Sandquist.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Dry Creek Cemetery near Troy, followed by a celebration of Robert’s life from 2-4 p.m. at the Troy Lutheran Church Social Hall. Refreshments will be served.
Memorials may be made to the Troy Volunteer Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 324, Troy, ID 83871 or to the Troy Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 567, Troy, ID 83871.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.