Robert Sandquist

Robert Dale Sandquist was born Jan. 3, 1935, and passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. He was 89.

Robert was born in Troy, to Herman and Anna Christina “Ruth” Frisk Sandquist. The youngest in the family, he grew up on the family farm on Little Bear Ridge and graduated from Troy High School in 1953. Robert went to work for Central Pre-Mix after high school, but then returned to the family farm, which he operated until his retirement in 1993.

When he wasn’t busy farming, he took some memorable trips to Branson, Mo.; San Diego; and a fishing trip to Alaska. He also enjoyed spending time with his sister, Helen, and brother-in-law Bob Williams in Coeur d’Alene and took many trips with them.

Robert truly loved his farm. During his retirement, he would drive out there many times each week, to care for the lawn, the garden, his tree farm and the buildings. Maybe the biggest draw was to take care of his “farm cats,” which lived pretty luxurious lives, with free range of his entire shop and food bowls that were always full.

Whenever you did see Robert driving, one thing was certain, he would be driving a Ford. Also, that Ford was most likely red. He was always ready and willing to inform anyone, (in a good-natured way), that Ford was number one.