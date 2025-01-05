Sections
ObituariesJanuary 5, 2025

Robert Stephen Howell

story image illustation

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert Stephen Howell, 83, of Lewiston, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. Bob was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, husband and friend, who will be deeply missed by his wife Darlene, his children, Steve, Dave and Lynda Howell, Alisa Johnson, Launa Sears, Natalie Campos and Shauna Kelley. Along with nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Bob received scholarships to Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho where he graduated with a bachelor of education degree. He went on to earn his Master’s degree in physics at the University of Utah. He was well known as an excellent junior high school teacher and basketball coach. He retired in 1992 from teaching and worked at Howell Machine for 20 years.

He was known for his love of creation, animals and the outdoors. He spent much of his time camping, hunting and logging. He enjoyed gardening and harvesting his amazing tomatoes, cucumbers and peaches.

Bob’s favorite past time was traveling to the California redwoods, Canadian mountains and Oregon Coast.

He loved country music and dancing with his wife of 46 years.

He loved playing basketball, watching football and NASCAR.

He served many years as a member of the Lewiston congregation of Jehovah’s witnesses and teaching people about the Bible and what it promises. He will be dearly missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in the Seaport Ballroom of the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.

