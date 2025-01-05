It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert Stephen Howell, 83, of Lewiston, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. Bob was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, husband and friend, who will be deeply missed by his wife Darlene, his children, Steve, Dave and Lynda Howell, Alisa Johnson, Launa Sears, Natalie Campos and Shauna Kelley. Along with nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Bob received scholarships to Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho where he graduated with a bachelor of education degree. He went on to earn his Master’s degree in physics at the University of Utah. He was well known as an excellent junior high school teacher and basketball coach. He retired in 1992 from teaching and worked at Howell Machine for 20 years.

He was known for his love of creation, animals and the outdoors. He spent much of his time camping, hunting and logging. He enjoyed gardening and harvesting his amazing tomatoes, cucumbers and peaches.

Bob’s favorite past time was traveling to the California redwoods, Canadian mountains and Oregon Coast.