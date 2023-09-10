Robert Sylvan Baker

Well, I’m dead now. I died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. This is the story of my life.

I was born June 7, 1936, in Stayton, Ore., to Rose and Ralph Baker and was the eighth of nine children. We moved to western Montana in 1940 and lived in old houses without electricity or indoor plumbing. I graduated from grade school in Drummond, Mont., in 1950. My parents were separated at that time, so I moved to Missoula, Mont., with my mother and two youngest sisters. During the summers of my high school years I worked on farms, ranches and the railroad. After high school I attended the Modern Business College where I earned an associate degree in accounting.