Robert Vincent Wightman “Bob” was born Sept. 12, 1933, to George and Fannie Wightman in Clarkston. He passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. He was 91.

Bob grew up in Lewiston, and graduated from Lassen High School in Susanville, Calif., in 1951, but he will always be an LHS Bengal. He married Corene Martin June 3, 1953. They have three children, Robert, Benjamin and Becki.

Bob went to work for Potlatch Corp. as a laborer in 1952. He retired as a maintenance supervisor in 1992 after 40 years.