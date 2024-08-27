Sections
ObituariesOctober 11, 2024

Robert Vincent Wightman

story image illustation

Robert Vincent Wightman “Bob” was born Sept. 12, 1933, to George and Fannie Wightman in Clarkston. He passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. He was 91.

Bob grew up in Lewiston, and graduated from Lassen High School in Susanville, Calif., in 1951, but he will always be an LHS Bengal. He married Corene Martin June 3, 1953. They have three children, Robert, Benjamin and Becki.

Bob went to work for Potlatch Corp. as a laborer in 1952. He retired as a maintenance supervisor in 1992 after 40 years.

Bob loved woodworking and traveling with his wife to all 50 states, Scotland, Ireland and Canada.

His happy place was his cabin in Orogrande, Idaho, spending every summer there.

Bob is survived by his wife Corene of 71 years, son Robert (Sandy), son Benjamin (Kelly), daughter Becki (Bill), his brother Gene Wightman, four grandkids, six great-grandkids and a huge circle of friends he considered family. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Fannie, and his brother, Brice.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. For the time being, have a clamdigger and toast to Bob, we all know he loved his 4:30 happy hour.

