Roberta Bernice Bowers-Housley died Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Moscow.
She was born to Bernice Martin and Blondale John Redmond on June 22, 1934, in Willits, Calif. She was raised in Newcastle, Calif., on a fruit ranch by Joe and Adeline Enos. She attended Newcastle Elementary School. She then graduated from Placer High School in Auburn, Calif., in 1953. She knew what she wanted to do so she enrolled in Federico Beauty School in Sacramento. In 1954, she received her degree as a hairdresser/cosmetician. Then she met the love of her life Carl Housley and they were married June 11, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Auburn. They had their first child a year later and then she had two more children so she became a stay-at-home mom. She volunteered at the school and was involved with the PTA. She also loved to cook and bake. It was a Portuguese family tradition and she was very proud to be Portuguese. Her favorite hobbies were gardening and crafting. She loved butterflies and made beautiful “bling bling” butterflies. She gave them away to friends and strangers alike. She was a beautiful lady and took pride in her appearance. She always wore beautiful sparkly jewelry and dressed immaculately. Roberta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and a true friend to everyone.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.