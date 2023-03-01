Roberta “Bobbi” Bratton Lee entered eternal life Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at her home in Lewiston from cancer.
Bobbi, the daughter of the late Robert Bratton and Sandra Roy Gentry, was born April 12, 1969, in Orofino.
Family was very important to Bobbi, she was a much-loved mom and nana.
She grew up in Orofino and Orange, Calif., making many friends along the way. She worked as a CNA her entire work life, both private and for agencies. She was very devoted to her clients and they were devoted to her. She and her children enjoyed visiting Disneyland and other trips including Yellowstone National Park. For the last seven years, she and her boyfriend, Bryan Boren, enjoyed taking their combined family camping, boating and on trips to Silverwood. They also enjoyed trips to visit her friends in California.
Bobbi is survived by her mother, Sandra Gentry; grandmother, Rose Roy, of Lewiston; son, Terrell Limar (Terah), of Lewiston; daughter, Brook Mitchell, of Genesee; son, Michael Lee, of Clarkston; six grandchildren: Anthony Smith, Karter Limar, Carissa Lee, Hunter Simmons, Willow Simmons and Luther Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Bratton; brother, Richard Bratton; paternal grandparents, Robert and Carol Bratton; maternal grandfather, Carl Roy; cousins: Glenda Roy, Donavan Fuller, Christopher Fuller and Paula Nahayowski.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Community of Christ, 1315 Highland Ave., Clarkston. Please join the family for lunch and visiting in the fellowship hall after the service.
