Jerome John Kazda

Our favorite uncle, Robin Lee Stackpole, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Lewiston, following a fall. He was 89.

Robin was born Sept. 26, 1933, in Lapwai, to Frank Stackpole and Frances (Kootsie) Platt Stackpole. The family lived in Clarkston. After his father died of tuberculosis in 1943, the family eventually moved to a hill top ranch in Kendrick. Robin attended Kendrick High School and joined the U.S. Army in 1955, serving in France.

Tags

Recommended for you