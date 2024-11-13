Sections
ObituariesNovember 13, 2024

Rodney J. Harrington

story image illustation
story image illustation

Rodney J. Harrington, 65, of Clarkston, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Lewiston.

Rodney was born Feb. 19, 1959, in Clarkston to Maurice Charles and Rose Lee Ayers, and graduated in 1977 from Lassen High School in Susanville, Calif.

He served in the U.S. Army as a medic for four years starting in 1984 and then later joined in the U.S. Army Reserves until retiring in 2002. He also had worked at one time for insurances and in retail sales.

Rodney married Teri Lightfoot on Aug. 25, 1978. They divorced in 2002. He later married Winfred W. Githuku Harrington on Feb. 22, 2016.

He was a member of the Living Faith Church in Pullman, before moving to Clarkston where he found a home and joined the believers at Redemption Church Church in Clarkston.

Rodney was completely content in the presence of his children and grandchildren. He was always overjoyed to see them and would grin and reach out for a hug. He never missed a family function, recital or sporting event. He loved his children and his children loved him.

Rodney is survived by his loving spouse, Winfred W. Harrington, of Clarkston; mother, Rose Lee (Ayers) Sam, of Susanville, Calif.; son, Nathanael James (Hayley) Harrington, of Clarkston; Rodney Michael (Blake) Harrington, of Clarkston; daughter, Michele Ruth Rose (Tyler) Lavoie, of Clarkston; son, Joshua Caleb Harrington, of Clarkston; sister, Christina Maria Cooper, of Portland, Ore.; sister, Karen Ray (Nye), of Susanville; half-sister, Samantha Renee Sam (Burch), of Susanville; and grandchildren: Seth, Josh, Ben, Elizabeth, Grace, Lillie, Liam, Roselynn, Bennet, Sullivan, Yeshua, Teri and Hidie. He is preceded in death by his father Maurice; and Charles Harrington.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Redemption Church, 1303 Poplar St., Clarkston. Pastor Paul Berglund of Clarkston will officiate the service. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

