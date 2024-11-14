Rodney J. Harrington

He was a member of the Living Faith Church in Pullman, before moving to Clarkston where he found a home and joined the believers at Redemption Church Church in Clarkston.

Rodney was completely content in the presence of his children and grandchildren. He was always overjoyed to see them and would grin and reach out for a hug. He never missed a family function, recital or sporting event. He loved his children and his children loved him.

Rodney is survived by his loving spouse, Winfred W. Harrington, of Clarkston; mother, Rose Lee (Ayers) Sam, of Susanville, Calif.; son, Nathanael James (Hayley) Harrington, of Clarkston; Rodney Michael (Blake) Harrington, of Clarkston; daughter, Michele Ruth Rose (Tyler) Lavoie, of Clarkston; son, Joshua Caleb Harrington, of Clarkston; sister, Christina Maria Cooper, of Portland, Ore.; sister, Karen Ray (Nye), of Susanville; half-sister, Samantha Renee Sam (Burch), of Susanville; and grandchildren: Seth, Josh, Ben, Elizabeth, Grace, Lillie, Liam, Roselynn, Bennet, Sullivan, Yeshua, Teri and Hidie. He is preceded in death by his father Maurice; and Charles Harrington.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Redemption Church, 1303 Poplar St., Clarkston. Pastor Paul Berglund of Clarkston will officiate the service. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.