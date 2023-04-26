Rodney Lee Headrick passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023. He was born May 1, 1939, in Troy to Frank and Clara Mary Sears Headrick.
He attended school at Troy until the 10th grade, finishing his last two years in Moscow. Upon graduation Rod joined the U.S. Navy.
He married Bonita Bidle of Palouse in August of 1959.
He really enjoyed the 22 years he was in the Navy and got to travel the world. A few places the family lived was Texas, California, Philippines and Tennessee. Along the way he had four fantastic children.
Upon retiring from the Navy, Rod re-established his residency in Moscow. For 10 years, Rod owned and operated Idaho Radio and TV. As the age of the TV repairman came to an end, Rod joined the Xerox team and traveled all over Idaho supporting the businesses and Universities by repairing copier machines for yet another 15 years.
Regardless of professional career or hobby interests, Rod loved to educate and serve others. After retirement, Rod participated in local model train organizations. He enjoyed the club exhibits at shows and fairs. He was very involved with the American Legion in Moscow and the VFW in Lewiston.
Rod enjoyed being outdoors regardless of his current location. He especially enjoyed camping in Northern Idaho. Taking his grandchildren camping and teaching them to fish are just some of the memories of Rod his family will hold forever.
He is preceded in death by his parents, half-brother Robert Headrick, his brother Don Headrick, sister-in-law’s Erna and Silvia. He is survived by his wife Bonita, brother Everett Headrick and his children Ty and Melody Headrick, Curtis and Kimberly Headrick, Cindy and Todd Lathan and Penny Schaefer. He has eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and a few fantastic nieces and nephews.
