After his military career, Roger worked in various truck driving roles, both long haul and commercial, receiving recognition for his safe driving over a four-year period. His life outside of work was marked by a love for the outdoors, including hunting grouse and big game, camping in the Blue Mountains of Washington state, and fishing whenever possible. He also cherished traveling and visiting friends and family in his retirement.

Roger was known for his kind and free-spirited nature, forever young at heart. Although he was not one to seek the spotlight, he was outgoing and always ready to lend an ear, whether over a pot of coffee or a beer. Growing up as the eldest of four, he was fondly regarded by his siblings, who have countless stories and nicknames that celebrate his life.

Roger is survived by his wife, Terrentia (Tia) Flatt children Roger Flatt Jr., Matt Flatt and McKenna Flatt grandchildren Avery Flatt and Shaylee Houx mother Nellie Kime and sisters Billie Leavitt and Shelly Kallberg. He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Barbara Greer Flatt father Robert Flatt and brother Jerry Flatt.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Lewiston Community Center. Roger’s life and legacy will be remembered by all who knew him as a dedicated serviceman, loving family man and an enthusiastic outdoorsman.