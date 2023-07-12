Roger Lee Graves was born on Dec. 16, 1953, to Robert L. Graves, and Mildred F. (Larsen) Graves at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. He spent his early years living on his family’s property on Grangemont Road. His family lived in Spokane for a brief period, until the death of his father when his family moved to Clarkston. He lived in Clarkston throughout the rest of his life. He died from aspirated pneumonia Monday, July 3, 2023, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.

Roger attended Elementary and Middle School, as well as Clarkston High School where he graduated in 1973.

