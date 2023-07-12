Roger Lee Graves was born on Dec. 16, 1953, to Robert L. Graves, and Mildred F. (Larsen) Graves at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. He spent his early years living on his family’s property on Grangemont Road. His family lived in Spokane for a brief period, until the death of his father when his family moved to Clarkston. He lived in Clarkston throughout the rest of his life. He died from aspirated pneumonia Monday, July 3, 2023, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.
Roger attended Elementary and Middle School, as well as Clarkston High School where he graduated in 1973.
Roger enjoyed hunting in the area around Asotin County, for deer and upland game, and fishing on the Lower Granite Reservoir. He liked to brine and smoke his fish and game and share it with friends. He also enjoyed spending time with friends at Mama K’s restaurant in Clarkston.
Roger was employed at Potlatch Corp. in the Lumber Division for all of his adult life, until his retirement in 2004.
Roger is survived by his sisters, Betty Riebe of Olympia, and Patricia Saulls (Bob) of Orofino; and many nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, his older brothers, Robert Eugene Graves, and Jerry Alan Graves, who became missing on Christmas Day 2019, and he nor his remains has been found and is now presumed dead; and his nephew Earl Graves.
There will be a graveside service, and grave dedication at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.
