It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ron Rohde, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and classic car enthusiast, who left us peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. Known for his gruff exterior and sharp, sarcastic wit, Ron was a man who could bring laughter to any room.

Ron had a profound love for classic cars, finding joy in their timeless beauty and the stories they held. His garage was not just a workspace, but a sanctuary filled with nostalgia, where he could often be found working away. He appreciated the craftsmanship of yesteryear, and his passion for vintage vehicles was rivaled only by his love for his family.