It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ron Rohde, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and classic car enthusiast, who left us peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. Known for his gruff exterior and sharp, sarcastic wit, Ron was a man who could bring laughter to any room.
Ron had a profound love for classic cars, finding joy in their timeless beauty and the stories they held. His garage was not just a workspace, but a sanctuary filled with nostalgia, where he could often be found working away. He appreciated the craftsmanship of yesteryear, and his passion for vintage vehicles was rivaled only by his love for his family.
Ron is survived by his devoted wife, Brenda, his son, John, daughter, Nichole, in-laws George and Betty Currier as well as stepson Bryan and his wife Ashley Howland. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, who will forever remember him as the playful but loving grandpa who always had a witty remark ready and a twinkle in his eye.
Rest in peace, Ron. You may have left this world, but your larger than life spirit will be remembered by all of us.
A memorial will be held at a later date.