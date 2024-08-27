Ronald Dwight Bentley, a lifelong resident of Grangeville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, from natural causes at 77.

Ron was born to Fredrick “Fred” and Arbutis “Rusty” Bentley on Jan. 26, 1947. He was the third of four children. Of his siblings, his baby sister Mary Ellen, passed as an infant, and his oldest sibling Betty Garlinghouse (Bentley) preceded him in death. He is survived by his older brother Larry (Sandie) Bentley, who currently resides in Woodland, Wash.

Ron went all 12 years of school in Grangeville, graduating from Grangeville High School in 1965. He played drums in the high school band. In his youth, he and his brother Larry would spend weekends and time during the summers at the family homestead near Gill Point. After high school, Ron participated in local rodeos as a saddle bronc rider and worked in the timber industry as a “hooker” and truck driver. He enlisted in the National Guard in 1964 and was off to basic training right after graduation. Ron was deployed as a member of the 116th Engineer Battalion, where he served in the Central Highlands of Vietnam as a soldier and began his career as a truck driver.