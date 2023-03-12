Ronald Eugene Guettinger

Ron Guettinger, 70, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Spokane, after a short battle with cancer. Ron was born Jan. 4, 1953, in Clarkston, the first of seven children born to John “Jack” Lewis Guettinger and Wilma Louise (Sander) Guettinger. Ron grew up in Colton, where he graduated from high school.

Ron was raised on the family farm and there learned to drive truck at the age of 14, and he never looked back. Ron drove all over the western United States for companies like Paffile and Baker. In 1979, Ron made the move to Fairbanks, Alaska, and continued driving there for more than 44 years. He started out with Frontier Transportation, then spent some time with Frank Figilinski, and then AT&S Inc. He then moved on to Rainer Trucking and stayed there for many years. He bought his own truck in the mid-1990s and hauled heavy equipment with it for many years. He truly enjoyed this, as every day involved different loads, locations and people. After giving up the owner-operator life, he joined the Teamsters union and worked several years on the north slope for Brice Inc. and AIC. After he had enough of being away from home for long periods of time, he returned to driving and worked for Alaska Industrial and finally Alaska West. He retired in May of 2022. Ron made a ton of friends along the way and couldn’t walk into any place where he didn’t know somebody.

