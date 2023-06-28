Ronald H. Gillie passed away at the age of 95 on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston where he had resided for the last eight years.
Ronald was born on April 20, 1928, in Chicago. His family moved to Blaine, Wash., in 1929. Ronald graduated from Blaine High School in 1946. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
After his discharge, Ron attended Washington State University and Montana State University. Ron married Jeanne M. Lee in Seattle on June 22, 1951. They made their home in Montana, Idaho and for a short stint in California. Ron worked as Business Manager for General Motors dealerships throughout the Pacific Northwest for the majority of his career.
Ron vigorously pursued collecting antiques and art as a hobby throughout his life. He passed on this passion to his children and grandchildren. Ron loved food, especially Jeanne’s home cooking. He loved spending time with all of his family and always wanted the best for everyone.
Ronald leaves behind four children, Rhonda (Ken) Ruff, Forrest (Debbie) Gillie, Brian (Kelly) Gillie and Sandy (Randy) Spray; and also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Gillie, his parents, his sister Doris Walser, granddaughter Lynn Gillie and grandson Jerad Spray.
A graveside burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston.
The family would like to thank all the staff at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston for all their kindness and care they showed our father all these years.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.