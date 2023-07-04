Ronald John Hamilton, 65, of Nezperce, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, and went peacefully to be with the Lord after a five-year battle with cancer.
He was born July 20, 1957, in Cottonwood, to Don and Maxine Hamilton. Ron grew up in Nezperce with his four siblings: Kay Johnson, Sandra Carlson, Ivan Hamilton and Marcia Kleinsmith on the family farm and ranch.
Ron graduated from Nezperce and briefly attended college at the University of Idaho in Moscow. However, farming was in his blood, and he came back to Nezperce. He worked at Nezperce Storage, NH3 and Primeland where he became the manager. Ron learned the chemical business and loved working with all the farmers. With a million hours of tractor time put in, 45 years later he retired in 2022.
Ron was blessed with four children of his own: Jarod Hamilton Cash, Shalina Hamilton, Leilani Hamilton Prado and Melinda Hamilton O’Neal.
In 1989, Ron met Shari Akins and her three children; Danielle Creiglow, Michelle Myers and Dustin Orr, and the beautiful love story began. Ron and Shari raised their children in Nezperce with a full house of children, love and laughter, and several neighborhood children. Their door was always open.
After raising the family, Ron and Shari started an adventure and bought a pizza house in Nezperce which they successfully ran for 13 years. The whole prairie loved their pizzas and the owners.
Ron and Shari were married for 23 years but were really together for 30. Always putting family first, they welcomed 12 grandchildren to the world. They always enjoyed their time spoiling the grandkids.
Ron enjoyed watching sports, skiing, fishing, beating people at pool and going anywhere with his wife by his side.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. A celebration of life for our hero will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Nezperce Christian Church, 703 Fourth Ave., Nezperce. Inurnment will follow at Nezperce Community Cemetery.
Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Nezperce Ambulance Fund in honor of Ron.
