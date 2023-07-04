Ronald John Hamilton

Ronald John Hamilton, 65, of Nezperce, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, and went peacefully to be with the Lord after a five-year battle with cancer.

He was born July 20, 1957, in Cottonwood, to Don and Maxine Hamilton. Ron grew up in Nezperce with his four siblings: Kay Johnson, Sandra Carlson, Ivan Hamilton and Marcia Kleinsmith on the family farm and ranch.

