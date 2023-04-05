Ronald Keith Westacott

Ronald “Ron” Keith Westacott, 68, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones Sunday, April 2, 2023, after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Ron was born to James and Willa Westacott on July 22, 1954, and was the oldest of five siblings.
As a young child, Ron spent time with his Papa Ross and Grandma Grace on the Dial family farm. He and his siblings helped with farm chores and spent many hours getting into mischief. Some of Ron’s most memorable childhood stories are those of him chasing and riding the farm pigs. Ron also enjoyed time at his family’s cabin on Lake Coeur d’Alene where he learned to water ski and drive the family boat. Fishing for pike and bass in the neighboring chain lakes became one of his favorite pastimes.
Ron attended school in Potlatch and graduated from Potlatch High School in 1972. He loved sports and was an avid basketball player. In between school and sports, Ron spent time working on the Westacott family farm with his father and siblings — driving truck, tractor and combine.
Ron briefly attended Spokane Falls Community College, focusing on auto-body repair and painting. He put the skills he learned to good use — you could always tell when a Westacott grain truck drove by as each of them had a unique and colorful paint job thanks to Ron.
Ron was introduced to Karen Roy by his brother John and his wife Carol. Two years later, in 1983, they were married at the family farm, where they spent the majority of their lives together. In February 2023, Ron and Karen celebrated 40 years of marriage. Ron always wanted children and he and Karen were blessed with two daughters, Kay and Carly. Ron spent time with them sharing his love of the outdoors — looking for wildlife, four-wheeling, picking blackcaps and driving the farm fields in his old Ford Bronco. He instilled the love of basketball in both girls and spent endless evenings playing pig, horse and around-the-world with them on their gravel basketball court.
Ron was very creative and artistic and enjoyed working with his hands. He liked to draw wildlife and made many unique metal and wood creations throughout the years. He had many hobbies he enjoyed doing with friends and family, including hunting, fishing and trap shooting.
Ron had an amazing sense of humor and was known to be a practical joker. He made his work on the farm fun by playing pranks on his nephews and hired hands. He had a contagious laugh and you couldn’t help but laugh right along with him as he recounted his many adventures and escapades.
Ron spent his entire life working on the Westacott family farm with his father, brother Tom and nephews. In 2016 he made the hard decision to retire. Ron spent his retirement enjoying time with his three grandchildren: Cade, Olivia and Maverick. “Papa” loved teasing, playing and loving on his grandkids.
Ron was preceded in death by his grandparents Jesse (Ross) and Grace Dial, Roscoe and Edna Westacott; his parents, James and Willa Westacott, and his youngest sister, Susan Westacott.
Ron is survived by his wife Karen Westacott of Moscow; his daughters, Kay (Devon) McKinney of Moscow, and Carly (Andrew) Seaman of Moscow; his beloved grandchildren, Cade McKinney, Olivia Seaman and Maverick Seaman; and his siblings John (Carol) Westacott of Idaho Falls, Tom (Kathy) Westacott of Potlatch, and Patty (Frank) Lange of Garfield.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 7, at the Freeze Community Church in Palouse. The Rev. Lee Nicholson will be officiating. A graveside burial will follow the service at the Freeze Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.