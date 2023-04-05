Ronald Keith Westacott

Ronald “Ron” Keith Westacott, 68, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones Sunday, April 2, 2023, after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Ron was born to James and Willa Westacott on July 22, 1954, and was the oldest of five siblings.

As a young child, Ron spent time with his Papa Ross and Grandma Grace on the Dial family farm. He and his siblings helped with farm chores and spent many hours getting into mischief. Some of Ron’s most memorable childhood stories are those of him chasing and riding the farm pigs. Ron also enjoyed time at his family’s cabin on Lake Coeur d’Alene where he learned to water ski and drive the family boat. Fishing for pike and bass in the neighboring chain lakes became one of his favorite pastimes.