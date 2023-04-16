Ronald T. Karlberg, 82, passed away at home in Lewiston on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from cancer.

Ron, an Inland Empire Cutest Baby Awardee, was born in Moscow on April 15, 1940, to John H. Karlberg and Hattie C. Spivy. Ron began school at the old Whitman Elementary School in downtown Lewiston and continued at the new Whitman School until third grade. Ron’s family then moved to Kamiah for two years. The family returned to Lewiston where Ron would graduate from Lewiston High School in 1958.