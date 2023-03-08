Our father/grandfather passed away peacefully Friday, March 3, 2023, he was 76.
Dad loved his family and particularly loved sports. The Mariners and Seahawks were his favorite teams. Dad also loved Gonzaga basketball.
Our father/grandfather passed away peacefully Friday, March 3, 2023, he was 76.
Dad loved his family and particularly loved sports. The Mariners and Seahawks were his favorite teams. Dad also loved Gonzaga basketball.
He was born Feb. 17, 1947, in Little Rock, Ark., to Glover and Martha Stricklin. He was the oldest of two sons. He graduated from Eastern Washington University and began his career in retail with Kmart, which is where he met his first wife Cynthia. They raised 4 children together. He later changed careers to finance and did that for more than 20 years. His last job prior to retirement was delivering the Lewiston Tribune around Lewiston and Clarkston.
Dad had a strong faith in God that stayed with him until the end. Shortly before he passed away, he shared a devotional book with his kind and caring nurse.
Dad lived all over the United States as an Air Force brat, including Little Rock, Charleston, N.C., Anchorage, Alaska, Spokane, Oxnard, Calif. and a few more. He called Clarkston home for more than 15 years, enjoying the warm summers and mild winters. He loved camping with his wife Joyce in their fifth-wheel until they could no longer maintain it.
Dad will be remembered as someone who was kind to others and loved his family, bologna sandwiches, and steak and eggs. As well as watching his favorite teams in his favorite recliner.
Ron is survived by his wife, Joyce; his brother, Bill (Libby) Stricklin; his children Ron (Camille) Stricklin, Matthew (Jeanne) Stricklin, Marley (Troy) Alexander, his youngest daughter Leanna Stricklin; and his eight grandchildren.
Dad asked that we do not have a funeral or memorial service but that his ashes be spread over Mount Ranier in Washington state. His children will fulfill his request this summer. In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.
Sign up today to receive the Rundown, a curated collection of the week's top sports stories assembled every Monday by Tribune sports editor Donn Walden.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.