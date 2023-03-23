Ronald W. Wright

Ronald W. Wright, a Wenatchee resident since 1971, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Wenatchee, at age 84. He was born in Moscow, to Wilbur and Alien Wright, and was raised in Potlatch, graduating from Potlatch High School in 1956. He met his wife, Marlene, on a blind date in Palouse, and they began their journey for 61 years together until she passed in 2020. Married life together began in 1959 in Potlatch with stops in Salt Lake City; Renton, Wash., and Kent, Wash., before settling in Wenatchee.

Ron operated his own distributorship business out of Potlatch selling Blue Bell potato chips, as well as restaurant and bar supplies. Selling out, he completed an electronics course in Salt Lake City and began an electrical/electronic journey at the Boeing Space Center in Kent, followed by 22 years at Dolco Packaging as an electrician/supervisor. Following Dolco, he owned and operated The Frame Works in Wenatchee for a few years before retiring again.