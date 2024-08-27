Rosalind Della Maggiora

Rosalind Catherine Gussenhoven Della Maggiora died surrounded by beloved family Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. Born July 28, 1939, in Havre, Mont., she spent her childhood in Lewiston. She attended St. Joseph’s nursing school in San Francisco. While there, she met her husband of 66 years, Valdo Della Maggiora. They made their home, raising seven children, in San Jose, Calif.

A move back to her hometown of Lewiston gave her professional and personal opportunities. She finished her nursing degree, working later as an oncology nurse and as a health inspector for the state of California. She enjoyed being closer to her parents and siblings.

In retirement, Roz and Val traveled frequently to celebrate family events. They also made trips to Italy, Argentina and Thailand. In 2008, they renewed their marriage vows in Lewiston where they’d married 50 years before. Roz loved being a mom, Nonna, NonniNonni.