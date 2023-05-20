Rosaline Edie (Mullen) Matoske, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at her Lewiston home. She was 74 years old. Rosaline was born to Richard and Lucille Mullen, on Dec. 14, 1948, when they lived at 229 Thain Road, in Lewiston.
During her teenage years she was asked to change her name because there were “too many Rosie’s” working at the same job. Her older sister said to change it to “Edie.” The name fit, and to this day that is how she is best known.
In 2021, Edie received the news that she had stage IV ovarian cancer. She chose to retire after serving for 37 years as the church secretary for Lewiston Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She took the time to enjoy her gardening, spending time with her dogs, and watching the hummingbirds that adopted her back porch as their own. She also got to spend more time with her two children and her four grandchildren.
Edie is survived by her loving husband, David “Cy” Matoske, and her children Daniel C. Matoske, of Deary, and Cyndeelou A. Thatcher, of Lewiston. Edie is lovingly remembered by her four grandchildren, Toby Thatcher, Cynthia Thatcher, Alex Nelson and Zack Nelson.
Edie was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Lucille Mullen, and her sister Kathy Stellyes.
Special thanks to St. Joseph Family Hospice for the wonderful care Edie received.
