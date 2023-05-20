Rosaline Edie (Mullen) Matoske

Rosaline Edie (Mullen) Matoske, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at her Lewiston home. She was 74 years old. Rosaline was born to Richard and Lucille Mullen, on Dec. 14, 1948, when they lived at 229 Thain Road, in Lewiston.

During her teenage years she was asked to change her name because there were “too many Rosie’s” working at the same job. Her older sister said to change it to “Edie.” The name fit, and to this day that is how she is best known.

