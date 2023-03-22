Ross E. Rembold, 68, of Lewiston, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, after succumbing to his injuries from multiple falls. At the time of his death Ross was in Royal Plaza nursing home with plans to go home to hospice in a few days.

Ross was born Oct. 14, 1954, to Gerald and Lois Rembold in Walla Walla. He had one sister, Geraldine Rembold. In 1973, Ross graduated from Lewiston High School. After high school Ross joined the military, during which he spent several years in Germany. Throughout the rest of his life, he would, from time to time, randomly throw out some words in German. Ross drove a chip truck at Excel for 11 years. After this he spent the rest of his career working at Potlatch Paper Corp.

