Ross E. Rembold, 68, of Lewiston, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, after succumbing to his injuries from multiple falls. At the time of his death Ross was in Royal Plaza nursing home with plans to go home to hospice in a few days.
Ross was born Oct. 14, 1954, to Gerald and Lois Rembold in Walla Walla. He had one sister, Geraldine Rembold. In 1973, Ross graduated from Lewiston High School. After high school Ross joined the military, during which he spent several years in Germany. Throughout the rest of his life, he would, from time to time, randomly throw out some words in German. Ross drove a chip truck at Excel for 11 years. After this he spent the rest of his career working at Potlatch Paper Corp.
In 1983, Ross married Pam Willoughby at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene. Two years later they welcomed their first and only child, Shelbi Rembold. Ross and Pam divorced after almost 20 years of marriage but were on good terms with each other. His only grandchild, Samarra “Moth” Rembold, was born in 2005.
Over the years Ross enjoyed many summers on the river with his family with their jet boat or camping and riding four-wheelers. Ross loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and owned one for a while. Ross was a loving father, who once drove across the country with his 18-year-old daughter with nothing more than some printed off MapQuest directions. He loved to joke with others and have a good time. Ross liked to visit his friends at The Wrangler and have a few Keystone Lights. He had a large collection of hats and Shelbi frequently brought him hats from the places she went.
Ross was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Geraldine, his nephews Kevin and Stacy Rembold, and his aunt and uncle, Jim and Laura Turner. He is survived by his daughter and granddaughter, Shelbi and Samarra Rembold, and his nephew Brayton Rembold.
Ross was cremated at Mountain View Funeral Home and the family will be having a private service.