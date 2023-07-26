Roxa F. Kreimeyer

Roxa Kreimeyer, 92, of Quincy, Wash., died Saturday, July 1, 2023. She was born Dec. 22, 1931, in Clarkston to H. Lynn Tuttle and Frances (Oman) Tuttle. She was the youngest of four children. She graduated from Clarkston High School in May 1949, and Eastern Oregon College, La Grande, Ore., in education in 1953.

In August of 1953, Roxa married Norman D. Peters, in Clarkston. After living in Oregon, they moved to Quincy around 1958, and lived on a farm in the valley. Norman died in 1984. Roxa was both a music teacher and a grade school teacher in the Quincy School District until 1985. In June, 1985, Roxa married a long-time family friend, Victor Kreimeyer, and moved to Vic’s home in McMinnville, Ore. They returned to the Quincy farm in 1991, and moved into town in 2004. Vic died in 2010.