Roxie Rae Alexander, 82, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. She was born Aug. 23, 1940, in Lewiston.

She married Robert Alexander on March 15, 1958, in Clarkston, and the same year graduated from Lewiston High School. Roxie and Bob had three children.

Tags

Recommended for you