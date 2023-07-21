Roxie Rae Alexander, 82, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. She was born Aug. 23, 1940, in Lewiston.
She married Robert Alexander on March 15, 1958, in Clarkston, and the same year graduated from Lewiston High School. Roxie and Bob had three children.
Roxie was a military wife raising children while Bob served in the U.S. Air Force. The family moved frequently during his Air Force career living in England, France and Germany, as well as many places in the United States. Once Bob retired in 1978 and returned to the U.S., the family settled in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley where Roxie resided until her death.
Roxie was employed as a physical therapy aide for eight years prior to her retirement.
Roxie and her daughter Audra decorated Christmas trees for 17 years. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Roxie is survived by her husband, Robert Alexander, of Asotin; her daughters Audra (John) Stewart, Asotin, and Laurie (Les) Ryan, of Colton; son Dwayne Alexander, Asotin; granddaughter Amanda Grimm, of Piscataway, N.J.; grandson Ben (Christian) Grimm, and two great-grandchildren Miles and Nolan Grimm, of Yakima. She is also survived by her sister Deanna Graham, of Lewiston, and brothers Denny Fullerton, Lewiston, and Terry Fullerton, Spokane. She was preceded in death by her mother Marjorie Fullerton, and mother/father-in law Harriet and Dwight Halsey.
Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements; online guestbook is available at merchantfuneralhome.com.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.