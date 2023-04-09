Roy Anderson passed away peacefully at age 85 in Coeur d’Alene Idaho on April 2, 2023, with his family by his side following a prolonged battle with medical complications. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on January 28, 1938, to Anders and Hulda Anderson, and graduated from high school there. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Northern Illinois University. It was there that he met the love of his life, Kathie “Cookie” Caliendo. They were married and moved to Columbus, Ohio, where Roy earned a master’s degree in neuropsychology from Ohio State University and became a lifetime and loyal Buckeyes fan. Roy continued his education and earned a PhD in neuropsychology from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, where he also performed post-doctoral research and taught at the university level. While in Ohio, Roy and Kathie had two children, whom he cherished. In 1977, the family moved to Lewiston, Idaho, where Roy launched his career as a clinical psychologist and became an avid outdoorsman, fly fisherman and golfer, achieving eleven holes-in-one. After retirement, Roy and Kathie moved to Hayden, Idaho, and enjoyed traveling. Their most special trips were to Sweden and Italy, from which their parents had emigrated. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and close friends.
Roy is survived by his wife, Kathie Anderson; daughter Laura Kast (husband Tim); son Craig Anderson (wife Amy); grandchildren, James Kast (wife Nadia), T.J. Kast, Jack and Samantha; great-grandsons, Dominic and Miles; and his loyal dog, Buddy.
A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined and donations may be made to Hospice of North Idaho in memory of Roy Anderson.