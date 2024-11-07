Sections
ObituariesNovember 7, 2024

Ruby (Dorion) Reed

story image illustation

Mom passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, with family by her side; she lived 92 wonderful years.

Ruby Gloria Swanson was born Aug. 3, 1932, in Penticton, BC, Canada, to Selma and Gus Swanson.

She married Lawrence “Bud” Dorion and together they had five children. She later married Ron Reed and gained another daughter.

Her husbands, her eight siblings and son Richard Dorion precede her in death.

She leaves behind her children, Heather Estes, Tom Dorion, Cindy Codispoti, Carolyn Lorentz, Emma Wright and two bonus daughters, Dixie Scharnhorst and Tracy Boltz. Also her bestest friend and “partner in crime” Debbie Howard plus 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Valley Community Center.

