Rudy Olsen

Rudy met his wife Robin at the bank. Her coworkers teased her that they dated for 6 months over the teller line before they ever went on a real date. When Rudy finally asked her out, she replied with an instant yes. Eleven months later they got married and this year, had just celebrated their 21st anniversary on Oct. 3. They were each other’s best friend and doing simple things together brought them great pleasure. They both picked up the guitar later in life and loved to play together in their music room. Rudy was a loyal, faithful and caring husband to his wife Robin. Her solace is that some day they will spend eternity together with their Lord Jesus.

Rudy was preceded in death by his mother Victoria and his father Earl. He is survived by his wife Robin Olsen and his sons Alex Olsen and Joe Olsen. Also his stepchildren Michael Gustafson and Marie Gustafson and his sister Julie Garfield (Tom) and nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.

Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.