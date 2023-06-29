Russell Charles Foreyt

Russ Foreyt, 36, a lifelong Colfax native, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from a motorcycle accident on Thursday, June 22, 2023, leaving this world and those who knew and loved him, much too soon.
Russ was born Jan. 21, 1987, to Bill and Kris Foreyt and was the second of five children. Russ grew up running wild at his home on Union Flat Creek where he loved to explore. He learned trapping techniques and construction from his dad and a love of animals and nature from his mom. He recently moved with his family back to his childhood home and built himself his dream shop. Russ had a brilliant mind and graduated valedictorian from Colfax High School and earned two bachelor’s degrees from University of Idaho.
Russ was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing, enjoying yearly fishing trips with his buddies and prided himself on being able to fill his family’s freezer with fresh fish and elk. He also loved sharing these passions with his wife, Kari and two children, Raegan and Walker.
Russ was a passionate mechanic, a collector of many things, a friend to many and a stranger to no one. He never hesitated to help a friend in need or mentor a kid interested in mechanics.
Russ met Kari Johnson in high school and they reconnected in college, began dating and were married five years later on May 18, 2012. Russ and Kari enjoyed many adventures together including their wedding in Hawaii, fishing in Hells Canyon and sharing their love of nature and the outdoors with their children through many camping trips and side by side rides, to name a few. They shared a love of animals and enjoyed quiet evenings on the patio they built together talking about the future and making plans for new adventures.
In 2014, Russ and Kari welcomed a daughter, Raegan followed by a son, Walker in 2018 and their family was complete. Russ was an amazing husband and an active father. He loved to take Raegan and Walker fishing and recently built them a playhouse. Raegan recently wrote on a Father’s Day project that her favorite thing to do with her daddy was hugging and Walker said he loved to help him build. Russ will be missed by so many but most of all, his family.
Russ is survived by his wife of 11 years, Kari, his two children, Raegan (8) and Walker (5), his parents, Bill and Kris Foreyt, his four siblings, Ann, Jane, Emily and Kara, six nieces and nephews, in-laws who adored him and many, many friends.
A friend wrote: “I hope they have a parts store up there to have coffee in, give advice on how to make things run, help a friend.” A perfect tribute to Russ. Rest in Peace Russ, you will be so missed by so many people who loved you.
Donations in Russ’ honor may be made to a fund set up for his children at P1FCU c/o Kari Foreyt. A service will be held at a later date. Corbeill Funeral Home of Colfax is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.
