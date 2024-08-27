Ruth Audrey Lightfoot

Ruth Audrey Erickson Lightfoot, age 88, of Nampa, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in her husband’s loving embrace, surrounded by her children singing her into glory.
Ruth was born to Homer and Alma Erickson on Jan. 3, 1937, in Fergus Falls., Minn. She met her husband Mike at the age of 14 and told her best friend that he’s the boy I’m going to marry. And so it was on Dec. 30, 1954, the newly 18-year-old Mike and still 17-year-old Ruth were married. Ruth went on to have a successful and happy life. She was a businesswoman, a floral designer and store owner, while raising her three children.
The family moved from Minnesota to Idaho in 1972 and later to Clarkston after retiring from business.
Ruth was involved in the ministry from her early 30s until her passing. Ruth and her husband Mike founded and pastored a church in Clarkston called Father’s House Fellowship. There they reached and blessed many people from around the world and held annual conferences.
She was well loved and respected by everyone she met. She had a contagious smile, and she was full of effervescent joy. Ruth wrote several books, had a spiritual column in the local newspaper and had a TV program called “Life in the Father’s House,” on LuvTV in Lewiston.
She was a gifted writer and in addition to her books, had written hundreds of poems and songs that flowed from her belly because of the joy of the Lord within her.
In 2005 she and Mike left Clarkston and moved to Nampa, where they resided near two of their children.
Ruth found eternal peace alongside her parents, Homer and Alma Erickson. Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Mike (Donald Ralph) Lightfoot, as well as her three children: Teri (Jeff) Chandler, Kathie (Dan) Milton and Michael (Rachel) Lightfoot; her eight grandchildren: Michaela Palmer, Nathan Harrington, Rodney Harrington, Joel Milton, Michele LaVoie, Joshua Harrington, Jay Lightfoot and Matthew Lightfoot; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Ruth’s celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at Park Ridge Elementary School, 3313 E. Park Ridge Drive, Nampa, ID. All are welcome to come and celebrate.