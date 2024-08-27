Ruth Audrey Lightfoot

Ruth Audrey Erickson Lightfoot, age 88, of Nampa, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in her husband’s loving embrace, surrounded by her children singing her into glory.

Ruth was born to Homer and Alma Erickson on Jan. 3, 1937, in Fergus Falls., Minn. She met her husband Mike at the age of 14 and told her best friend that he’s the boy I’m going to marry. And so it was on Dec. 30, 1954, the newly 18-year-old Mike and still 17-year-old Ruth were married. Ruth went on to have a successful and happy life. She was a businesswoman, a floral designer and store owner, while raising her three children.

The family moved from Minnesota to Idaho in 1972 and later to Clarkston after retiring from business.

Ruth was involved in the ministry from her early 30s until her passing. Ruth and her husband Mike founded and pastored a church in Clarkston called Father’s House Fellowship. There they reached and blessed many people from around the world and held annual conferences.