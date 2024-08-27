Ruth E. Langford died peacefully at age 94 on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Post Falls, where she was residing at Guardian Angel.

Ruth was pre-deceased by her husband Lawrence Langford, mother Ermyn Valentine Cavens and brother Oliver Cavens. She is survived by her two daughters, Lorraine Lee (Michel) and Toni Schwartz (Dave) and four granddaughters Jennifer Smith (Jeff), Shirrell Cook (Jeremy), Afton Campbell (Ryley) and Lissy Seiler (Caleb) and nine great-grandchildren.

Married to Lawrence Langford in 1950, Ruth was forever in love, even in his death. The two are undoubtedly in for a sweet reunion and Ruth can, again, be lost in Lawrence’s dark brown eyes. As the two have reunited, we might think they will be traveling the heavens by motorcycle, just as they toured all of the Northwest, Mexico and Mount Rushmore. Ruth would go on to travel the world visiting Australia, Europe, Africa and Russia, dedicating time to share the love of the Lord as an active member of the Assembly of God.