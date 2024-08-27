Ruth E. Langford died peacefully at age 94 on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Post Falls, where she was residing at Guardian Angel.
Ruth was pre-deceased by her husband Lawrence Langford, mother Ermyn Valentine Cavens and brother Oliver Cavens. She is survived by her two daughters, Lorraine Lee (Michel) and Toni Schwartz (Dave) and four granddaughters Jennifer Smith (Jeff), Shirrell Cook (Jeremy), Afton Campbell (Ryley) and Lissy Seiler (Caleb) and nine great-grandchildren.
Married to Lawrence Langford in 1950, Ruth was forever in love, even in his death. The two are undoubtedly in for a sweet reunion and Ruth can, again, be lost in Lawrence’s dark brown eyes. As the two have reunited, we might think they will be traveling the heavens by motorcycle, just as they toured all of the Northwest, Mexico and Mount Rushmore. Ruth would go on to travel the world visiting Australia, Europe, Africa and Russia, dedicating time to share the love of the Lord as an active member of the Assembly of God.
Raised in Kettle Falls, Wash., Ruth grew up on a farm with her mother, brother and grandparents. Her experiences growing up in the Depression would shape the woman, mother, grandma, “Auntie” and great-grandma her family loved. While she often referred to herself as “frugal,” Ruth never cut expense in effort and time spent to create.
The world will miss the art that Ruth put in it. She was a photographer of the beautiful and exotic, but didn’t forget to capture the candid moments of her grandchildren. She was a painter, seamstress and knitter. Ruth taught us you can start with very little and create something wonderful. And even if it’s not quite what you imagined it to be, “It’s all about the presentation.”
Private services will be held.