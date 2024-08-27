Ruth Leturgey Stephens, 85, of Sherrills Ford, N.C., passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Catawba Valley Assisted Living in Claremont, N.C., where she was surrounded by her family.
She was born March 11, 1939, in Portage, Pa., to the late George and Florence Cordwell Leturgey. Ruth was raised in Portage with her sister Shirley and brothers, George Jr. “Junior,” Ron, Jerry and Tom.
In 1960 Ruth married Wallace “Lee” Stephens and within a few years they adopted two girls, Esther and Sonya, while on an U.S. Army tour in Germany. She was an amazing and supportive Army wife, always up for an adventure. Ruth and Lee made their home in Lewiston, where they raised their children.
Ruth absolutely adored children and ran an in-home daycare, Ruthie’s Daycare, in Lewiston, for over 40 years, touching the lives of hundreds of children. She loved to garden, read, cook and was a talented seamstress. Ruth enjoyed watching her grandson, Grant, play baseball and was a very proud “Nana.” Ruth and Lee loved fishing and camping at Dworshak Reservoir, where they spent countless weekends enjoying nature.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Lee Stephens, who passed away in 2021; brother, George Jr.; brother-in-law, Dorsey Dively; sisters-in-law, Paula Leturgey and Kathy Leturgey; nephews, Michael and Francis; niece, Chrissy; and sister-in-law, Karen Taylor.
She is survived by her children Esther Stephens, Sonya Farmer (John); grandson, Grant Farmer; sister, Shirley Dively; brothers, Ron Leturgey (Phyllis), Jerry Leturgey, Tom Leturgey (Donna); sister-in-law, Louise Leturgey, brother-in-law, Al Taylor; and sister-in-law, Lois Laird (Barry); 11 nieces and 14 nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Catawba Valley Assisted Living for their kindness and compassion during Ruth’s stay with them, along with VIA Health Partners for the wonderful hospice care they provided.
Ruth’s love and kindness changed the course of so many lives. She was incredibly strong, yet quiet, with an amazing love for her family. Ruth gave the best hugs and her sweet nature was always on display.
There will be a combined celebration of life service for her and Lee in Idaho at a future date.
