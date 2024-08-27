Ruth Leturgey Stephens, 85, of Sherrills Ford, N.C., passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Catawba Valley Assisted Living in Claremont, N.C., where she was surrounded by her family.

She was born March 11, 1939, in Portage, Pa., to the late George and Florence Cordwell Leturgey. Ruth was raised in Portage with her sister Shirley and brothers, George Jr. “Junior,” Ron, Jerry and Tom.

In 1960 Ruth married Wallace “Lee” Stephens and within a few years they adopted two girls, Esther and Sonya, while on an U.S. Army tour in Germany. She was an amazing and supportive Army wife, always up for an adventure. Ruth and Lee made their home in Lewiston, where they raised their children.

Ruth absolutely adored children and ran an in-home daycare, Ruthie’s Daycare, in Lewiston, for over 40 years, touching the lives of hundreds of children. She loved to garden, read, cook and was a talented seamstress. Ruth enjoyed watching her grandson, Grant, play baseball and was a very proud “Nana.” Ruth and Lee loved fishing and camping at Dworshak Reservoir, where they spent countless weekends enjoying nature.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Lee Stephens, who passed away in 2021; brother, George Jr.; brother-in-law, Dorsey Dively; sisters-in-law, Paula Leturgey and Kathy Leturgey; nephews, Michael and Francis; niece, Chrissy; and sister-in-law, Karen Taylor.