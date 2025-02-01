Sabrina Adair

Sabrina Mary Adair, 47, of Lewiston, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Lewiston. She was born Nov. 26, 1977, in Moscow.
The purest and greatest loves of my life are my kids, the reason my heart beats. Love to my heartbeats, always.
She is survived by her daughter Kailey M. Eckley, of Lewiston; son Jonathan D. Wormell, of Lewiston; daughter Ema-leigh A. Adair, of Clarkston; son Payton M. Nash-Adair, of Lewiston; her sister Sam Adair; and her father Marion Hatley. She was preceded in death by her son Austin T. Wormell; her biological father James Adair; and her mother Debbie Adair.
