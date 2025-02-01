Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ObituariesFebruary 1, 2025

Sabrina Adair

Sabrina Mary Adair, 47, of Lewiston, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Lewiston. She was born Nov. 26, 1977, in Moscow.

The purest and greatest loves of my life are my kids, the reason my heart beats. Love to my heartbeats, always.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

She is survived by her daughter Kailey M. Eckley, of Lewiston; son Jonathan D. Wormell, of Lewiston; daughter Ema-leigh A. Adair, of Clarkston; son Payton M. Nash-Adair, of Lewiston; her sister Sam Adair; and her father Marion Hatley. She was preceded in death by her son Austin T. Wormell; her biological father James Adair; and her mother Debbie Adair.

Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Related
ObituariesFeb. 1
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesFeb. 1
obit Correction
ObituariesFeb. 1
Deaths
ObituariesJan. 31
Correction
Related
Martin Charles Vilgos
ObituariesJan. 31
Martin Charles Vilgos
Gary Chase
ObituariesJan. 31
Gary Chase
Loren Tribe
ObituariesJan. 31
Loren Tribe
Karen Joy Huddleston
ObituariesJan. 31
Karen Joy Huddleston
Cammie Ann Greene
ObituariesJan. 31
Cammie Ann Greene
Linda VanTrease
ObituariesJan. 31
Linda VanTrease
Vic Wassmuth
ObituariesJan. 30
Vic Wassmuth
Gary T. Livengood
ObituariesJan. 30
Gary T. Livengood
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy