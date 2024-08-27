Sally Ann Centenari, 1947-2025

Heaven welcomed our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.

Sally was born to William and Pauline Brokaw in Spokane on Feb. 23, 1947. As an only child, she relished in her parents’ love, joy and generosity, which later she would pass on to her own family and those around her.

Sally met the love of her life at a very young age, Charles Centenari, and the two began an adventure that would span 64 years together they loved and raised four children, Danny (Jeanie), of Clarkston, Cindy (Michael), Cathy and Billy (Liz).

Sally’s love of God, life and her family continued to flourish as her family grew to exponential numbers. With every addition she embraced them as her own.