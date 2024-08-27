Sections
February 8, 2025

Sally Ann Centenari, 1947-2025

story image illustation

Heaven welcomed our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.

Sally was born to William and Pauline Brokaw in Spokane on Feb. 23, 1947. As an only child, she relished in her parents’ love, joy and generosity, which later she would pass on to her own family and those around her.

Sally met the love of her life at a very young age, Charles Centenari, and the two began an adventure that would span 64 years together they loved and raised four children, Danny (Jeanie), of Clarkston, Cindy (Michael), Cathy and Billy (Liz).

Sally’s love of God, life and her family continued to flourish as her family grew to exponential numbers. With every addition she embraced them as her own.

She showered her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with care, love and lollipops. Jamie (Scott), Eric (Mara), Jennifer (Jake), Sarah (Peter), Danny Jr. (Sierra), Monica, Ashlynn (Blaine), Rachel, Micah, Natalie, Lauren, Joshua, Mackenzie and Ella; great-grandchildren: Joseph, Wyatt, Dace, Claire, Reed, Adalynn, Mae, Emlyn, Garrett, Kilian, Elianna and Rory.

All were blessed to know and love Sally. As Chuck would teach the grandkids to say, “If it wasn’t for Grandma ... we wouldn’t be here!”

Sally and the love of her life had made their home at Riverbend Loop on Pend Orielle River, Cusick, Wash.

A rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, both at St. Mary Catholic Church, 304 S. Adams Road, Spokane Valley. A reception at the church will follow.

