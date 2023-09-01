Samuel R. Presnell, of Lewiston, died of a heart attack on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, with his wife, Myra, by his side. Sam was born June 6, 1950, in Lewiston to Albert and Lillian Presnell. He grew up all throughout the area with his siblings. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1968 and Lewis-Clark State College in 1972.
Sam and Myra were married Feb. 20, 1999, and just celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary. In his earlier years, he enjoyed stock car racing and drag racing. Throughout his life he loved camping, fishing, boating, muzzleloading, archery, hunting and had an overall love of the outdoors. He adored all the friendships he built while bowling, playing softball and darts with friends.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Myra Presnell, his companion Bailee, his siblings: Willis (Jeanne), Terry, Sheri and Tammy (Mark); and his children: Sam JR (Sammie), Casey (Josh), Steve, James (Kim), Brandy and Heather. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jordyn, Colton, Maddi, Sydney, Bryce, Marvin, Danielle and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Sam spent his last years caring for children in his wife’s home daycare where he gained the nickname “Papa” by his countless bonus grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father and mother.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Lewiston Eagles, 1304 Main St., Lewiston. In honor of his memory, the family asks for those attending to wear Seahawks attire as he was a lifelong fan of the team or wear your favorite football team shirt. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.