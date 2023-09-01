Samuel R. Presnell, of Lewiston, died of a heart attack on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, with his wife, Myra, by his side. Sam was born June 6, 1950, in Lewiston to Albert and Lillian Presnell. He grew up all throughout the area with his siblings. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1968 and Lewis-Clark State College in 1972.

Sam and Myra were married Feb. 20, 1999, and just celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary. In his earlier years, he enjoyed stock car racing and drag racing. Throughout his life he loved camping, fishing, boating, muzzleloading, archery, hunting and had an overall love of the outdoors. He adored all the friendships he built while bowling, playing softball and darts with friends.

