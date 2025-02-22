Sandra L. Stiffarm

Sandy worked for many years as a cancer registrar at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, retiring in 2018. But Sandy’s primary job and the one that she wanted the most in life was being a loving, selfless and supportive mother to Douglas L. Jr., Denise and Kyle. She excelled beyond all measure in this endeavor.

Sandy’s passions were many, and her curiosity great. She loved spending time with family and friends. In every setting, people gravitated toward her gentle spirit, kind heart, warm smile and desire for fun. She left an enduring spark in the life of every person she met. Sandy enjoyed travel, sunshine, reading, social justice, flowers, gardening, music, always learning and a glass of wine (or two) with friends. In recent years, she poured her love into her grandchildren: Gage, Hawken, Alana and Onyx.

Sandy is survived by her three children, her son-in-law Marc Taylor, her grandchildren and her dear, lifelong friend Kathleen “Sissy” McGuire. While Sandy was an only child, she was a cherished auntie to her many Stiffarm nieces and nephews, enjoyed close relationships with her two surviving aunts, Bess and Virginia, and her many cousins, some of whom she was able to spend more time with in recent years. She also found a special place as a member of the Glen Acres community after moving to Seattle in the spring of 2021. Sandy is remembered universally as a truly unique, lovely, amazing spirit.

Sandy will be buried next to Doug at the Pony Hill Cemetery on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation overlooking the O’Bryan Ranch. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Sacred Heart Church at the Fort Belknap Agency with graveside services following at Pony Hill. A celebration of life will be held at noon Sunday, March 2, at the Glen Acres Golf & Country Club in Seattle. Tributes can be made in Sandy’s name to the Chief Seattle Club (chiefseattleclub.org).