Sandra Lynn Cuthbert went to heaven Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, surrounded by family in her home. She was 73. She was adopted by Alvin and Marvella Zeller at age 18 months. She grew up in Troy with her three younger brothers and graduated from Troy High School in 1968. She attended nursing school at Lewis-Clark State College and went on to graduate with an LPN Certificate from Walla Walla Community College in 1971.

She met her husband, Dale Cuthbert, at Grangeville Border Days in 1973. They were married later that year. They raised four children on the South Fork of the Clearwater River near Kooskia. They later lived in Grangeville for 19 years. Sandy worked at Grangeville Care Center as an LPN and held several different supervisory positions while working there for 43 years. Near the end of her career, she was also a clinical hypnotherapist. She loved working in geriatrics and the wisdom that older patients shared. She was admired by her coworkers and found her work very rewarding. She retired in 2013. Sandy and Dale relocated to Lewiston in 2014.