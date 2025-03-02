Sandra M. Owen

Sandra and Glenn enjoyed a wonderful life together. They settled in Moscow upon Glenn’s discharge from the military and called Moscow home for the remainder of their lives. Sandra continued her academic endeavors and earned a PhD in Education in 1984 from the University of Idaho and worked for many years in the Pullman School District serving as a teacher and administrator. Upon “retirement” from the Pullman School District, Sandra found herself desiring another challenge and shortly thereafter began serving as an educational consultant for the State of Idaho, a position that allowed her to impart her many years of training and wisdom to large groups within the state.

Sandra remained engaged in the Moscow community until the end of her life. She was a regular at the Co-Op and Yarn Underground, and professed the value of supporting local businesses; she enjoyed athletics, musical and arts events in the community and at the University of Idaho and Washington State University; and she derived great satisfaction in her involvement in the restoration of the 1912 Center.

While impressive, Sandra’s professional and educational accomplishments pale in comparison to her true pride and joy, her two children, Heather and Drew. Sandra was a devoted and loving mother, who knew when to give a hug and when to give a kick in the rear. Sandra’s children can count on one hand the number of athletics and other extracurricular activities she missed over the years (including their collegiate careers). Sandra fiercely loved her children.

Sandra is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, her parents, James and Catherine, and her brother, Jimmy. She is survived by her daughter, Heather (Maggie), her son, Drew (Jolena), her grandchildren, Frankie, Fisher and Hugh, her nephew, David Mooney, her sister-in-law, Deb Lafrenz (Steve), and her nephew, A.J. Lafrenz (Sarah).

A celebration of Sandra’s life will take place in Moscow in April at a time and place to be determined.

A friend to all, a safe harbor to those who struggled to find societal acceptance, and an advocate for those without a platform or voice, Sandra was a force who will be deeply missed. May we all endeavor to live a bit like Sandra “O!”