Sandra Mintyala

Sandy also had a special spot in her heart for music and performed with the Sweet Adelines for many years. She also sang with the Valley Singers and visited many of the retirement and nursing homes bringing music to those who may not be able to get out.

Sandy is survived by her husband Marvin and three children: Penny, Tina and Steven Mintyala; grandchildren: Naomi, Jasmine and Jesse; great-grandchildren: Karmalilly, Layla, Mavrick, Silas and Kalyn Sandy, one of seven children born to William and Lillian Philp. She is also survived by sisters: Polly and Gail, and brothers: Charles, Earl and Tom. She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws (Ercell and Steve) and one sister, Jill.