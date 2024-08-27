Sections
ObituariesOctober 3, 2024
Sandra Watson
story image illustation

Sandra Faye Watson, 70, of Moscow, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. She was born on Aug. 9, 1954, to Mac and Faye Cole. She lived her whole life in Moscow, always wanting to be close to family. Her generous heart, strong character and unwavering love for her family and friends will be deeply missed.

For the majority of her working life, she was an administrative assistant in a number of departments at both the University of Idaho and Washington State University. Her unparalleled work ethic and commitment to excellence made her invaluable and beloved by her colleagues.

When she wasn’t working, she was escaping into the woods to go camping. She was sometimes with family to laugh around a campfire and sometimes solo to devour thriller novels next to the water. She retired from WSU in 2017. This gave her the time to do more of her favorite things; watching all sports or cooking shows, working on her house, hanging out with family — especially her grandchildren — and, of course, more camping.

She is survived by her siblings, Gary Cole and Pam Bennett; her two children, Jessie Dahlin and Kasey Watson; her four grandchildren, Tatum Dahlin, Taylor Dahlin, Austin Lish and Mathew Watson; as well as her son-in-law, Jericho Dahlin, and her daughter-in-law, Tammy Lish-Watson.

We will be honoring her life with a graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Moscow Cemetery, followed by a potluck-style celebration of life at the Fairfield Inn.

Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.

