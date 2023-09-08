Sandy Rae Henriksen was born Aug. 30, 1941, and passed away in her home surrounded by family on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Sandy was born to Gordon and Francis Peters in the family home, one mile east of the small town of Leland. Her grandmother encouraged the delay of her birth because the doctor was some miles away already tending to the birth a boy. Thankfully the doctor made it in time. Sandy and that boy became lifelong friends.
Sandy attended grade school in Leland, later transferring to Juliaetta Elementary and graduated from Kendrick High School. She later went on to graduate from Kinnman Business School in 1961.
Sandy was a woman of many talents and was always drawn to jobs that allowed her to help others. Some of them included being the owner of the Club Troy (possibly her favorite), the First Bank of Troy and retiring as a receptionist at the Idaho Department of Labor. After retirement she began volunteering at the Troy Food and Clothing Bank until mid 2023.
After graduating from Kinnmen Business School she was employed at Potlatch Forest Industries. It was during this time Sandy met a young man, named Bob at the Stables Night Club in Lewiston. Their first date was July 4, 1961, and they were married on Nov. 18, the same year. The couple lived in Pomeroy for one year, later transferring to Dale, Ore., where Bob was a Forest Service Employee and where they welcomed their son, Brad on May 18, 1964. Bob and Sandy spent two years at Dale before they moved to Missoula, Mont., for Bob to attend college.
While in Missoula, Sandy worked as a waitress supporting the family on her wages and tips. Sandy saved nickels from her tips and when she thought they had enough, Bob and Sandy would go dancing. She never stopped her love of dance and had enough rhythm for her and her partner.
Bob and Sandy moved back to Kendrick in 1966 to help family. In the fall of 1966, they purchased the farm in Troy. It was there that Bob and Sandy welcomed their daughter, LaRae, on Nov. 7, 1967. The couple spent the remainder of their lives on that beautiful farm.
Sandy’s greatest passion in life was her family. She always loved the opportunity to gather and celebrate. Her home was open to all and she was the life of the party. Sandy’s other passions included music, playing the piano, her animals, gardening, canning, quilting and caring for those around her.
Sandy is survived by her husband Bob Henriksen, her sister Wanda and Bob Mosteller, son Brad and Brooke Henriksen; daughter LaRae and Kevin Pearson; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Bryson, Ashley, Kamyrnn and Rylee Seubert; MaKayla, Jesse and Grayson Studebaker; Tylor, Kendra and Henley Pearson; Nicole and Heather Henriksen. She is also survived by many beloved extended family and countless friends.
Sandy’s strong faith showed in all she did. She believed strongly in prayer. The greatest lesson Sandy left her family and friends was her faith and her ability to quickly and easily forgive. Her zest and love of life were unmatched. She is missed every second of every day.
Please join us in celebrating the beautiful life of Sandy Rae Henriksen on at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow. A potluck reception will follow in which you are welcome to bring your favorite dish.
Donations may be made to the Troy EMS and Fire Department.