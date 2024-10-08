Sarah King-SwartzSee Funeral Notices on 4A

1951 ~ 2024
———
Sarah King-Swartz passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at Mission Health Care in Renton, Wash., following a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was 72 years old.
Sarah King was born to Tom E. King and Dorothy Bateman-King, on the edge of Bedrock Canyon near Southwick, on Oct. 23, 1951. She was the second of two daughters. Sarah grew up on the family farm near Southwick and began school there in 1958. She went on to attend junior high and high school in Kendrick, where she graduated in 1970 with top honors and with many scholarships, including the coveted Mary Hall Nichols scholarship. She went on to earn a degree at University of Idaho and then attended a school in Newark, N.J., to earn a degree in dietetics.
Following school Sarah moved to Mountlake Terrace, Wash., while working as a dietitian for Seattle Children’s Orthopedic Hospital. She then moved to Issaquah, Wash., where she met Frank Swartz, and they were married soon after. Frank was a real estate broker and Sarah soon obtained her real estate license and began selling real estate as a second job. She also began working as a dietitian for Northwest Kidney Center where she worked for many years. Frank became ill and passed away in 2004.
In 2011 Sarah purchased a home and moved to Kent. She continued to work at the Kidney Center and sell real estate. She retired in 2018.
Sarah was very active in her church and also belonged to The Emblem Club of Washington, Future Homemakers of America and participated in many charities and community events. She loved to cook, bake, knit, make quilts, and go golfing, skiing, camping, boating and fishing with family and friends. She also loved to travel and took many trips within the United States and abroad with family and friends. She traveled to Washington, D.C., Cuba, Vietnam, Mexico, Chicago, Detroit, Scotland, Australia and Israel.
Sarah is preceded in death by her husband Frank Swartz; her father Tom King, mother Dorothy King Silflow; her sister Diane Eldridge and stepfather Harold Silflow.
Sarah is survived by her niece, Jennifer Eldridge of Clarkston; nephew and niece Kenneth and Karin Eldridge of Coomera, Australia; nephews Thomas Eldridge of Coomera, Australia, and Maxwell Eldridge of Detroit; brother-in-law Leonard Eldridge of Clarkston; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends from around the world.
There will be a memorial service for Sarah at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Fairwood Community United Methodist Church, 15255 SE Fairwood Blvd., Renton, WA 98058, with a fellowship event following.
There will also be a gravesite memorial service in Southwick at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, with a fellowship event following at the Southwick Community Center.
The family wish to express their extreme gratitude to all of Sarah’s friends for their support and help throughout the past few months; also to all of Sarah’s caregivers, especially those at Mission Health Care in Renton and Valley Medical Center in Kent.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that gifts be made in Sarah’s name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Please visit Sarah’s webpage: fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/PFFTribute/SarahKingSwartz, or text PFFTribute1564 to 71777, or mail a donation to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.