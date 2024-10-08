Sarah King-SwartzSee Funeral Notices on 4A

1951 ~ 2024

———

Sarah King-Swartz passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at Mission Health Care in Renton, Wash., following a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was 72 years old.

Sarah King was born to Tom E. King and Dorothy Bateman-King, on the edge of Bedrock Canyon near Southwick, on Oct. 23, 1951. She was the second of two daughters. Sarah grew up on the family farm near Southwick and began school there in 1958. She went on to attend junior high and high school in Kendrick, where she graduated in 1970 with top honors and with many scholarships, including the coveted Mary Hall Nichols scholarship. She went on to earn a degree at University of Idaho and then attended a school in Newark, N.J., to earn a degree in dietetics.

Following school Sarah moved to Mountlake Terrace, Wash., while working as a dietitian for Seattle Children’s Orthopedic Hospital. She then moved to Issaquah, Wash., where she met Frank Swartz, and they were married soon after. Frank was a real estate broker and Sarah soon obtained her real estate license and began selling real estate as a second job. She also began working as a dietitian for Northwest Kidney Center where she worked for many years. Frank became ill and passed away in 2004.

In 2011 Sarah purchased a home and moved to Kent. She continued to work at the Kidney Center and sell real estate. She retired in 2018.