Scott A. Gustafson, 58, of Juliaetta, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at his home. He was born April 8, 1966, to Leonard and Loretta Gustafson of Kendrick. He grew up in the Kendrick/Juliaetta area and attended Kendrick High School. Scott worked several various jobs in his lifetime, including working in Alaska on fishing boats.

Scott could always be found helping others when they needed it and couldn’t ask for a better friend. He had an affection for cats and owned several during his lifetime. His most recent was Larry whom they had a unbreakable bond.

Scott enjoyed motorcycle riding and rode his chopper every time he could while he was in better health.