ObituariesOctober 13, 2024

Scott A. Gustafson

story image illustation

Scott A. Gustafson, 58, of Juliaetta, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at his home. He was born April 8, 1966, to Leonard and Loretta Gustafson of Kendrick. He grew up in the Kendrick/Juliaetta area and attended Kendrick High School. Scott worked several various jobs in his lifetime, including working in Alaska on fishing boats.

Scott could always be found helping others when they needed it and couldn’t ask for a better friend. He had an affection for cats and owned several during his lifetime. His most recent was Larry whom they had a unbreakable bond.

Scott enjoyed motorcycle riding and rode his chopper every time he could while he was in better health.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

He is survived by his mother, Loretta Gustafson of Almira, Wash., Steve Gustafson of Deary, and Cheryl Gustafson Hicks (James) of Moses Lake, Wash. He is preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Don and Mable LaBolle.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Elwood Cemetery on Texas Ridge. A light luncheon will be held immediately following at the Juliaetta Community Center, 214 State St., Juliaetta

All friends and family of Scott are invited to attend.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
